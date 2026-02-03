Loisingha: A farmer from Bolangir district allegedly died in Kerala, where he had gone to collect the payment made to his bank account there against the sale of his kharif paddy.

The deceased was identified as Balaram Pradhan of Nuagaon (A) village under Agalpur block. According to the complaint, the payment for his kharif paddy, instead of being credited to his local bank account, was deposited into his account in Kerala, where he had earlier worked.

Sources at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS), Nuagaon (A), said Balaram sold 67 bags (30 quintals) of paddy at the PACS December 22, 2025. At the minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal, the value came to Rs 71,300. Including a bonus of Rs 800 per quintal, he was entitled to receive a total of Rs 91,100 for the sale.

However, delays and errors in crediting the payment allegedly forced him to travel out of state, ultimately leading to the tragic outcome.

The government maintains that payments are credited to farmers’ bank accounts within a week. However, despite a long lapse after selling his paddy, Balaram did not receive the money in his local bank account. He repeatedly checked his account but grew increasingly frustrated when no credit appeared.

After making inquiries, he learned that the proceeds from this year’s paddy sale had been deposited into a bank account he had opened in Kerala several years ago. To repay crop-related loans, Balaram traveled to Kerala last Thursday with an associate to withdraw the money.

He fell ill after reaching there on Saturday. With the help of locals, his companion admitted him to a nearby hospital. Doctors later declared Balaram dead, his brother-in-law Subal Sahu said.

PACS secretary Ranjan Sahu said hundreds of farmers are registered with the cooperative, making it difficult to immediately access details of an individual case.

He said the government now makes payments through direct benefit transfer, and since the Kerala account was active, the money was likely credited there.