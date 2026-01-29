Bargarh: The Odisha bandh call given by Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) received spontaneous support across this district as business establishments and markets remained closed and vehicular movement came to a standstill from 6 am to 2 pm Wednesday.

All government and private establishments remained shut as agitators prevented officials from attending their offices while all the educational institutions were also closed during the period.

No untoward incidents were reported from any part of the district, said reports.

As a precautionary measure, police were deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order, an official said.

The bandh call by NNKS assumes significance as problems regarding the sale of Kharif paddy remain unresolved, even if Rabi cultivation has begun.

This has triggered growing resentment among farmers in Bargarh district, known as the rice bowl of Odisha.

Against this backdrop, Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan also called for an eight-hour bandh in the district, pressing for a four-point charter of demands.

The demands included the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo over allegations of mocking farmers instead of addressing their grievances, immediate resolution of paddy procurement issues, withdrawal of fines imposed in the name of pollution, a halt to smart meter connections, and provision of 300 units of free electricity to farmers.

In Bargarh town, bandh supporters staged a sit-in by parking vehicles on the main road at Gandhi Chhak.

Representatives from several political parties and organisations, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Koshal Sena, Bargarh Nagarik Manch, Samvidhan Suraksha Manch, Bhim Army and various voluntary organisations, participated in the protest.

Addressing a protest meeting, leaders including Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan adviser Ramesh Mohapatra, Utpanna Bhoi, Niranjan Pradhan, Rabishankar Pradhan, Ishant Bhoi, Sudam Patra, Abhimanyu Pradhan, Koshal Sena leader Birbal Mahakud, district Congress president Hardeep Singh, Pandab Karna, Pradeep Debata, AAP leader Bhavani Sahu, former Bargarh MLA Sadhu Nepak, Bargarh Nagarik Manch president Bhishmadev Saraf, Shayan Panda, Samvidhan Suraksha Manch’s Pabitra Deheri, Purandar Bhosagar, farmer Sudam Sahu, Jugunu Jagadala and Purna Pradhan strongly criticized the state government.

During the protest, an effigy of the Deputy Chief Minister was burnt at Gandhi Chhak.

The bandh was led by farmer leader Arabind Panda at Gaisilet. The bandh call was also total in the Atabira block, with normal life coming to a standstill.