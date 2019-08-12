Aradi: Lightning struck a farmer dead at Raipur under Dhusuri police limits in Bhadrak Sunday. The deceased was identified as Yudhisthir Nayak (54). Nayak and his brother were working in their farmland when the lightning crashed. His earlobe area was split due to the lightning strike, leaving him critical. He was rushed to Dhusuri hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police seized the body and registered a case of unnatural death. Various outfits and locals demanded immediate help to the bereaved family.

PNN