Jajpur: Poverty continues to plague several Juang families in Nagada, a cluster of villages under Sukinda block in this district, which had drawn nationwide attention in 2016 after more than a dozen children died from malnutrition.

Following the July 2016 infant deaths, the state government had rolled out special development initiatives in the area.

Nearly Rs 23 crore was invested on improvement of physical infrastructure such as roads, drinking water and electricity within two years.

However, the economic condition of many residents saw little improvement.

A Juang family in Ashokjhar, located on the foothills of Nagada, is currently facing an acute food crisis. The family of Sanuj Pradhan, 35, who died by suicide over a domestic dispute, has appealed for government assistance.

Sanuj had a small family – his father Sanatan, wife Suniti and their six children.

However, pangs of poverty and food scarcity led to frequent domestic disputes. Subsequently, Sanuj allegedly consumed poison February 21 and later died at a hospital in Cuttack.

The family now receives 5kg of rice each, under the government scheme, in the names of her and her father-in-law, but it is quite insufficient to meet their needs. Social activist Bishwaranjan Swain alleged that the family’s health is deteriorating due to a lack of adequate food.

He said he visited Ashokjhar April 22 and provided some essential supplies to the family.

Meanwhile, Sukinda BDO had directed the local panchayat executive officer to ensure adequate rice supply.

However, the family is yet to receive the required assistance, leaving them in a dire situation.

Currently, Suniti, along with her eldest daughter and fatherin-law, is surviving on about 10kg rice per month, supplemented by salt and wild leafy vegetables.

In preparation for the monsoon, the family has cleared a patch of land on a nearby hill to cultivate paddy.

Swain questioned the efficacy of government schemes as crores are spent in the name of Nagada’s development.

Despite more than Rs 100 crore in development spending over the last decade, residents of the mining-affected Nagada region report that life for the Juang tribal community remains stagnant.

While the government has provided concrete housing, electricity, and drinking water, the local economy has collapsed.

Locals said increased mechanisation in the mines has eliminated manual labour, while out-of-state contractors prioritise hiring non-Odia workers.

The lack of local opportunity is forcing heads of households to migrate for labour.

Many are taking their children with them, disrupting their education.

“We receive government rice, but there is nothing to eat with it except salt,” rued the locals.