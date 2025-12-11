Jaipur: Tension simmered in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district Thursday as farmers and opposition leaders warned that protests against an under-construction ethanol factory would continue until their demands are met, local leaders said.

Farmers began gathering at a gurdwara near the protest site in Tibbi from early morning, even as internet services remained suspended in the area for the second consecutive day. Around 30 families living near the factory site have reportedly left their homes out of fear.

Violence had erupted Wednesday when hundreds of farmers stormed the construction site of Dune Ethanol Pvt Ltd in the Rathikheda village, breaking down the boundary wall and setting fire to the office and several vehicles.

Clashes broke out soon after the police stopped protesters from taking the law into their own hands. The police responded with a lathi charge and tear gas, triggering further anger among farmers, who torched more than a dozen vehicles, including a police jeep and several private cars. More than 50 people, including women, were injured.

Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia sustained a head injury during the lathicharge and was taken to Hanumangarh district hospital. Schools, colleges and local markets remained shut Wednesday amid the unrest.

Hanumangarh Collector Dr Khushal Yadav, Thursday told reporters that the ethanol plant had obtained all mandatory approvals. “This factory is a 2022 project cleared during the Rising Rajasthan summit. All required permissions, from land conversion to the State Pollution Control Board, have been granted,” Yadav said.

He added that while a peaceful mahapanchayat had been permitted, some anti-social elements allegedly marched to the factory in violation of prohibitory orders. “People took the law into their own hands. Action is being taken against those involved,” he said.

Additional personnel of the police, RAC and Home Guard have been deployed in Tibbi and Rathikheda. While shops reopened Thursday and the situation appeared calm, farmers continued to gather at the gurdwara.

A farmers’ meeting is scheduled at noon to decide the next course of action. Protesters, including injured women, spent the night at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha.

Leaders from the Congress, CPI(M) and several farmer organisations from Haryana and Punjab are in support of the protest.

Ravjot Singh, leader of the Factory Hatao Sangharsh Samiti, claimed, “Over 70 people, including women, were injured in the clashes. More than 100 farmers stayed overnight at the gurdwara, and many more are arriving this morning.”

Congress leader Shabnam Godara alleged the administration alone was responsible for the violence.

“Farmers only sought a written assurance that construction would be stopped. Instead of addressing the legitimate concerns, the administration provoked them. They misled people by talking only about employment promises,” she said, adding that farmers would continue their agitation until their demands were accepted.

Farmer groups said the factory would not be allowed to operate unless it receives environmental clearance and has the consent of local residents.

Meanwhile, Dune Ethanol Pvt Ltd, a Chandigarh-registered company, which is setting up a grain-based ethanol plant, has maintained that the project will support the Centre’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme.

Talks between farmer groups and the administration are expected to begin later in the day.