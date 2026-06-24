Nuapada: The alleged suic*de of a farmer reportedly distressed over delays in paddy procurement sparked a four-hour blockade on National Highway 353 in Nuapada district, with farmers and family members demanding compensation and action against officials held responsible for the crisis.

Nepal Majhi, 45, of Jadamunda village under Komna block, allegedly consumed pesticide Monday and died later that evening while undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

His family and fellow farmers claimed he had been under severe mental stress as his paddy remained unsold despite receiving a procurement token nearly a month ago.

According to family members, Majhi cultivated paddy on 2.75 acres during the rabi season and had obtained a token May 30 to sell 36.96 quintals of paddy.

However, even after 23 days, his produce had not been lifted from the Jadamunda mandi, where more than 60,000 bags of paddy are reportedly lying unsold.

Farmers said Majhi was struggling to repay loans and clear dues related to farm machinery, labour costs and household expenses, besides meeting the educational needs of his three children. He had joined a protest outside the office of the district supply officer Monday, demanding immediate procurement of paddy.

After returning home, he allegedly consumed pesticide and was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Following the post-mortem, protesters placed the body on the highway at Jadamunda Chhak and staged a blockade.

Senior district officials, including Sub-Collector Surmi Soren and Additional SP Ranjit Nayak, later held discussions with the agitators. The protesters submitted an eight-point charter of demands, including Rs 20 lakh compensation, a government job for a family member, a monthly livelihood allowance for Majhi’s wife and educational support for his children.

The blockade was withdrawn after officials assured them that the demands would be forwarded to the government and provided Rs 50,000 from the Red Cross fund towards funeral expenses.

Nuapada district collector Madhusudan Dash expressed concern over the death of the farmer, but rejected the allegation that Majhi committed suicide over a paddy procurement issue.

“The farmer was issued a token to sell his 30 quintals of paddy, and it was valid till June 30. He consumed poison on June 22, eight days before the expiry of his token. Preliminary inquiry reveals that he took the extreme step due to a domestic quarrel,” the collector said.

The incident has intensified concerns over delays in paddy procurement in Nuapada, where thousands of bags of paddy remain stocked in mandis amid fears of damage from the advancing monsoon.