Chhendipada: India Meteorological Department’s forecast regarding rain always holds great significance for the farmers. But, not for many farmers in Bagadia village of Chhendipada block in Angul district. They have their own tradition to forecast the amount of rainfall they would receive.

Strong believers in their 200-year-old tradition, the villager here say that they get accurate information about rainfall from a small earthen pot, which they call ‘Kandi’ after their village deity. They start their agricultural activities following their deity’s divination.

“There are cases of farmers facing problems after relying on the IMD’s weather forecast. But, the information received from the pot has never deceived us. This is why we contact our relatives in Bagadia village every year at the onset of Shravan month to know about the amount of rainfall for the entire season,” claimed Subash Majhi, a farmer from Kanalei village.

According to the farmers of Bagadia village, they perform a ritual on the second day of Krushna Paksha (waning phase of a lunar month) of Shravan month every year. There is dense jungle of ‘ankul’, ‘peepal’ and ‘bamboo’ trees to the north of Budhadhipa Sahi, where they perform the ritual. The priest is a member of the ‘Kandha’ community. After putting ghee, honey and jaggery together in an earthen pot, they cover it securely and bury it under the ground.

At the same time, the pot buried last year is dug out with the help of a wooden crowbar. They untie the cover and look into it. If the pot is full of water, it indicates they will get enough rain that year. But if the pot is found filled with sand, they understand that harvest will be good from low lands. If the pot has something in semi-muddy form, they believe paddy in half of fields will destroy. They know they will have drought if the pot contains dry sand and dust.

Sometimes, roots are seen inside the pot. It says they will experience seedling death (Gaja Marudi). If insects are found, it means their paddy plants will suffer pest attack. If the pot contains only ghee, they assume there will be delay in getting rains and consequently delay in starting agricultural activities.

People fearing that bad omen may visit upon don’t go near the jungle, let alone the place of worship. They believe that the changes that occur inside the pot are due to the intervention of ‘Kandi’ deity.

In addition to farmers from several villages under Chhendipada block, people from different areas in neighbouring Redhakhol and Naktideul blocks swear by this tradition even in this age of science. Some call this ‘Kaduali Puja’ as well.

This year, there only ghee was found in the pot. It foretells agricultural activities will get delayed in the area due to delay in rains.

“It is Shravan month now. During this time, the fields should have had enough water to start agricultural activities. But the situation is just the opposite. The fields do not have water. This year, there was ghee only in the pot. So we have already got the message that there will be delay in getting adequate rain this year. However, we have started plantation in some fields,” said Dushmant Behera, a farmer from Bagadia village.

Echoing the same belief, Ramesh Tripathy, another villager from Bagadia village said, “The tradition is 200 years old. The farmers have deep faith in this tradition even in this age of science because they get accurate information.”

When contacted, Khirod Dehury of Bagadia village said, “We have been worshipping the deity for generations. ‘Kandi’ worship is performed to know about the weather conditions for agriculture.”

PNN