Nuapada: Despite an erratic monsoon, farmers in Sadar block of Nuapada had hopes for a bumper paddy harvest this year but infestation of the crop by neck blast insects (fungus) is threatening to wipe out the cultivation in various parts of the district.

Short duration paddy has been harvested while the long duration paddy is yet to start. Farmers said paddy bunches have turned empty due to pest attack.

Bhupen Sahu, a farmer of Mundagan on Kharia Road, said that 25 to 30 quintals of paddy should have been harvested per acre but they are getting only 15 quintals.

Paddy condition of other farmers like Sagar Sahu, Dileswar Sahu, Mohan Keuta, Motilala Keuta, Lekhram Sahu, Nemichananda Sahu, Brij Patel and Jaswant Sahu is no different. They also complained of under harvest of paddy.

Paddy was also infested by pest in other areas like Sabaranga, Goutama, and Amasena villages.

Farmers here have once again raised questions over the quality of pesticides being made available to them.

They have demanded crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. They alleged that though they have been requesting the officials of the insurance companies to take stock of the situation, yet they are not available.