Jajpur: Due to various reasons farmers in Odisha are slowly losing interest in cultivation as a means of livelihood. The total number of farmers who have registered their names for the Rabi season in 17 districts of the state has decreased considerably in comparison to last year. This year 57,804 farmers have registered their names by March 16 while the figure stood at 1,41,461 on the same date last year, sources stated here Wednesday. The neglect of the district administrations in paddy procurement, lack of irrigation facilities, diseases and pest attacks and other allied problems have pushed the farmers to the edge.

As a result they are losing interest in agriculture and cultivation. The state registrar of cooperative societies (RCS) has expressed concern over this declining trend. He has instructed the assistant registrar to conduct a review and find out the reasons as to why the number of registered farmers has decreased substantially. Recently, farmers in Korei block of this district alleged that the paddy crops failed to grow into rice panicle as an unknown pest devoured the roots of the saplings. Despite urging the administration to look into the matter, there was no help, angry farmers alleged. They added that no one came to their help. This year 14,341 farmers have registered their names in Balasore district, 23,922 in Bargarh, 2,638 in Bolangir, 1,634 in Boudh, 1,205 in Cuttack, 1,370 in Jajpur, 521 in Jharsuguda, 8,027 in Kalahandi, 148 in Khurda, 2,928 in Koraput, 140 in Mayurbhanj, 384 in Nabarangpur, 2, 979 in Nuapada, 7,575 in Puri, 4,705 in Sambalpur and 11,137 in Subarnapur district. Incidentally the districts of Bargarh and Sambalpur that are known as the ‘rice bowl’ of Odisha have seen a substantial decline in farmer registrations. More than half of the farmers have stayed away. In the industrially rich Jajpur district, the Irrigation department has said that 66,613 hectares out of 1,45,450 hectares of farmlands get water.

However, farmers alleged that the figures provided are not correct. They stated that more than half of the identified farmlands do not get water through irrigation. Sources in the Jajpur district administration said that the Irrigation department provides water for only 10,000 hectares during the Rabi season by drawing water from Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers. They claimed that the rest of the farmlands are get water through lift irrigation, bore wells, WHS and other sources. Also the delay in paddy procurement in the last Kharif season and other irregularities has allegedly turned away the farmers from cultivation. Jajpur district experienced 38 per cent less rainfall in June, 37 per cent in July and 20 per cent in August last year. This affected the growth of crops. A delay of one-and-a-half months in paddy procurement also added to their woes, prompting farmers to look for other means of livelihood.