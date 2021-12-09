Now that the Farmers’ agitation has come to an end, here’s what transpired throughout their year-long protest:

June 5, 2020: The government issued three farm bills.

September 14, 2020: All three ordinances were presented in the Parliament.

September 17, 2020: The Lok Sabha passed the ordinance despite opposition protests.

September 20, 2020: The ordinances were passed in the Rajya Sabha

25 September, 2020: Farmers across India come out in protest in response to a call by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC)

November 25, 2020: Farmers’ unions in Punjab and Haryana issue a call for a ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement; permission is denied by Delhi Police due to Covid procedures.

November 26, 2020: Farmers marching towards Delhi face water cannons and tear gas as police try to disperse them in Haryana’s Ambala area..

November 28, 2020: Union Home Minister Amit Shah volunteered to meet with farmers as soon as they leave Delhi’s boundaries and go to the scheduled protest site in Burari. Farmers, on the other hand, turned down the offer.

December 3, 2020: The administration convened the first round of talks with farmer representatives, but the meeting was inconclusive.

December 5, 2020: The second round of discussions between farmers and the Centre, likewise ended in a deadlock.

December 8, 2020: Farmers demand for a Bharat Bandh. Farmers from other states have also expressed their support for the initiative.

December 9, 2020: Farmer leaders reject the Union government’s plan to alter the three problematic legislation.

December 30, 2020: The sixth round of discussions between the government and farmer leaders sees some progress.

January 4, 2021: The seventh round of discussions between the government and farmer leaders ended in failure, with the Centre refusing to remove the farm legislation.

January 7, 2021: The Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions challenging the new laws as well as those opposing the protests.

January 11, 2021: The Supreme Court slams the Centre for its handling of the farmers’ protest .

January 12, 2021: The Supreme Court postpones the implementation of the farm laws until, and creates a four-member committee to offer suggestions on the legislation.

January 26, 2021: Thousands of protestors scuffle with police Republic Day, during a tractor procession organised by agricultural groups. Property has been damaged at Red Fort. In the midst of the pandemonium, a protester dies.

January 29, 2021: The administration proposes a one-and-a-half-year suspension of farm laws and establishes a joint committee to consider the legislation. Farmers are opposed to the proposal.

February 5, 2021: The Delhi Police’s cyber crime unit files a FIR against the makers of a ‘toolkit’ on farmer demonstrations that was posted by adolescent environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

February 6, 2021: Protesting farmers stage a three-hour nationwide ‘Chakka Jam,’ or road barricade, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

March 6, 2021: Farmers reach the 100-day mark at Delhi’s borders.

May 27, 2021: Farmers observe a ‘black day’ to mark six months of the agitation, and burn effigies of the government.

June 26, 2021: Farmers march to Delhi to mark seven months of protest against the farm laws.

July 22, 2021: About 200 protesting farmers start a parallel “Monsoon Session”, Kisan Sansad, near the Parliament House.

October 22, 2021: The SC observes that it was not against people’s right to protest even on matters that are subjudice, but makes it clear that such protesters cannot block public roads indefinitely.

October 29, 2021: The Delhi Police starts removing barricades from the Ghazipur border where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s agri laws.

November 19, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the repeal of the farm laws. Farmers remain firm on continuing agitation demanding that their other demands be fulfilled.

December 7, 2021: Centre sends a draft proposal to farmers agreeing to some of their demands.

December 8, 2021: Farmers send back proposal citing flaws, demand that a formal communication of government letterhead be sent to them.

December 9: Centre sends fresh proposal, farmer leaders meet and decide to call off protest, set December 11 deadline for vacating borders.