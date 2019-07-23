Bargarh: Several farmers of Rajbodasamber, Sargibahal and Bhatli block Monday staged a demonstration at the Collectorate here protesting delay in disbursement of insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for crop loss during 2018 Kharif season.

The agitating farmers met Collector Indramani Tripathi and submitted a memorandum in this connection.

The farmers demanded in their memo that the government should release the report of crop losses suffered by them. The Reliance General Insurance Company has been dilly-dallying in meeting their claims, they alleged.

According to Sargibihal farmers, the insurance money should have been paid to them by March this year in view of their Kharif loss.

However, a majority of farmers are yet to get their dues for Kharif crop loss in 2018, they said, adding some farmers have received their dues but the genuine farmers still await their arrears.

“The insurance firm has been trying to avoid paying the actual crop insurance claims of farmers affected by crop loss,” said Minaketan Sahoo, a farmer.

The farmers also alleged that farmers of the district have not received their input subsidy amount for crop loss due to hailstorm and drought during 2018 Kharif season.

PNN