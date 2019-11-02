Koraput: A district level procurement committee (DLPC) meeting at Sadbhavna hall in Koraput district ended up with altercations with farmers demanding adequate infrastructure at different mandis.

According to sources, paddy procurement for kharif crop season in FY 2019-20 is about to start from November 15. The district level meeting was convened to decide on various issues to smooth procurement of kharif paddy crop in the district.

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati voiced concern on lack of infrastructure at mandis. “Despite having deposits of Rs 62 crores and Rs 60 crores respectively in Jeypore and Koraput RMC bank accounts respectively that was collected from farmers, adequate arrangements are not available at mandis”.

Farmer leader Narendra Pradhan of Krushak Kalyan Mancha, a local outfit, resented the illegal nexus between millers and RMC officials. Local farmers are being exploited, he alleged.

The administration has targeted to procure 13,53,000 quintals of paddy in Koraput district through 65 mandis under Jeypore subdivision and 26 mandis under Koraput subdivision. In this kharif season, 50 to 100 quintals of paddy will be procured from each farmer.

It was also decided to entrust the charge of kharif paddy procurement to 20 large area multipurpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) and 14 self-help groups (SHGs).

On the other hand, 26,830 farmers have been registered so far. The rate of general FAQ (fair average quality) compliant paddy was fixed at Rs 1815 per quintal and FAQ-A grade paddy at Rs 1835.

Additional Collector Deben Kumar Pradhan ordered block supply officer, LAMPS officials, RMC officials and other departmental officials to wind up training programmes of millers and farmers before November 15.

Pradhan asked officials to keep sufficient quantities of tarpaulin sheets, gunny sacks at various mandis and make necessary arrangements for temporary rest-shed, lighting and drinking water facilities for farmers.

Besides Pradhan, the meeting was attended by Kotapad MLA and handlooms, textiles & handicrafts minister Padmini Dian, Jeypore MLA Bahinipati and representatives of Koraput MLA and MP.

Koraput Collector Lalit Kumar Kanhar, Jeypore sub-collector Lokanath Dalabehera, district supply officer Tularam Nayak, Koraput RMC secretary Alok Ranjan Anugulia, Jeypore RMC secretary Rajendra Khara, including managing directors of various LAMPS, SHGs, millers and local farmers also participated in the meeting.