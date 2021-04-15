Chitrada: Years ago, a patch of 50 acres of land lay fallow in Morada block of Mayurbhanj district. Not even a blade of grass would grow there. Years later, one would be surprised to see the patch of land rich with greenery.

Significantly, it provides livelihood to 40 local farmers. A guava orchard has been raised on the land. The land produces a high yielding variety of guava and fetched good earnings for the growers.

These 40 farmers have set an example in successful joint farming. In 2015, farmers of Patapur got together at a meeting and brainstormed on making use of the land so that they can earn for the livelihood.

They decided to grow high-yielding guava and sought help of the horticulture department. The work of the orchard project was carried out under MGNREGS.

Over 5000 guava trees of VNR variety have been grown on 50 acres. Most of the saplings were brought from Chhattisgarh. Pratap Mohant and many of his co-farmers nurtured the saplings for three years and their hard labour yielded results in the fourth year.

Tonnes of guava are being sent to various parts of the state and even outside the state. “Every year, we produce 100 tonnes of guava from this orchard. Farmer Jayprakash Roul has taken upon himself the maintenance of the orchard.

Every day, 20 local labourers are engaged at wages of Rs 250 each. “I eke out my living from daily wages,” said Pradip Das, a daily wager. In the local market, a kg of guava is sold for Rs 80, but its price is more in urban markets.

Beneficiary farmers observed that if the government came out with more support like marketing linkage and finance, guava production can be doubled.

PNN