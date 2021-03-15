Bhadrak: Illegal prawn farming has taken a heavy toll on the farming and environment in Chandbali area of Bhadrak district, a report said.

Acres of farmlands are being used for prawn farming while water being released from fish ponds is affecting the fertility of the land in the areas like Aradi, Nuagaon and Jashipur panchayats, local alleged.

Hundreds of people from these panchayats recently met the Collector and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

In the memorandum, they pointed out that the toxic water of the farm ponds in Pahana area is contaminating the water of Shivaganga, the pond of Lord Akhandalamani.

Though locals have apprised the tehsil authorities of the problem posed by the prawn farming, no step is being taken to remove the prawn enclosures.

Locals have demanded that the administration should halt prawn farming in Chandbali area.

ADM Arun Kumar Das has assured that steps will be taken in this direction.

It may be noted here that hundred of farmers, upset over growing prawn farming, walked 55 km from Chandbali to the district headquarters February 28. They alleged that due to prawn farming, agriculture in the area is being affected.

PNN