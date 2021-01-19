Sambalpur: Members of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan, an outfit of farmers in this part of the state will stage a mega protest in Bargarh January 23 in support of the farmers’ protest in Delhi.

The farmers’ meet will be held on the day coinciding with the birth anniversaries of two great freedom fighters Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai, of the state.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been staging a protest demanding repeal of the three farm laws approved by the Parliament in September. The government, however, has rejected the demand. Nine rounds of talks so far have failed to break the deadlock.

This was stated here by the outfit’s convener Ashok Pradhan at a press meet organised here, Monday. Pradhan said that the three farm laws will not only affect the farmers but also the consumers as private firms will decide the prices of agricultural produce. He cited the sharp increase in prices of petrol and diesel which is burning a hole in the pocket of the consumers.

Another farmer leader Saroj Mohanty said that the Union government is trying to mislead people by making contradictory statements in the media. He dared the government to frame strong laws for the minimum support price of the farmers. He questioned the presence of government and private marketing systems in the country when the Centre has been repeatedly telling about the presence of only one market system in the country.

He alleged that the Centre has brought the farm laws through an ordinance during the period of COVID-19 pandemic but suspended the Winter Session of the Parliament on the pretext of the same pandemic only for fear of opposition to the laws. Moreover, a committee has been formed to review the farm laws taking cover of the apex court while one member has recused himself from the panel.

The other members of the panel have earlier spoken in support of the three farm laws for which the agitating farmers do not have any faith on them. The committee has also come under criticism from people and farmers alike in the country.

Among others, district president Murari Purohit, vice-president Hari Shankar Purohit, Umesh Mishra, Byomokesh Thakur, Debendra Mohapatra, Siba Prasad Pradhan, Tikeswar Mishra, Subhash Biswal and Suresh Tripathy attended the meet.

PNN