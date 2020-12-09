New Delhi: The 13 farmer unions protesting against the new agri laws has rejected the government proposal which was earlier sent to them Wednesday. The union leaders said that they may consider if the government sends another revised proposal. However, they did not talk much about the changes they were asking for.

The leaders said farmers will gherao dist headquarters in states December 14.The Jaipur-Delhi highway will be blocked till December 12 said farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka.

“We will block all roads in Delhi one by one if the three farm laws are not scrapped,” the farmer leaders said in unison press conference.

The Agra-Delhi Expressway will be blocked December 12 informed another union leader Darshan Pal. He said no tax will be paid on that day at any toll plaza in India.

“There is nothing new in government proposal; we will continue our protest against three agri-marketing laws, said another union leader Prahalad Singh Bharukheda.

Earlier, the government Wednesday proposed to give a ‘written assurance’ that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue. Farmers have been saying that under the new laws, the MSP system will get abolished and they will be held at ransom by big corporates.

The government also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system.

