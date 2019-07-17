Tihidi: The dictum love breaks all barriers has proved true – once again – when a Muslim girl changed her religion to marry the person of her choice.

Prashant and Farzana Azmi had been in love for quite some time. They tied the nuptial knot Monday at Maa Tarini temple in Bhatapada village under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district. All the Hindu rituals were followed during the ceremony.

Prior to their marriage their names were registered in the record books of the temple. Farzana then changed her faith and became Swapnarani.

Local RSS leader Kishore Nayak was present to solemnise the marriage. He also played the role of the bride’s father during the rituals. Prashant’s mother Kanaklata Mahalik was present from the groom’s side.

Prashant, a resident of Baro village under Tihidi police limits, used to work as a teacher at a school near Manakarpur village in Kendrapara district where Farzana was a staff member. Three years ago, they fell in love. However, their families objected to the relationship because of religion.

Farzana suffered the most as her family members used to torment her to end the relationship. Seeing no other option, the two quit their jobs and fled to Jamshedpur.

Fifteen days back, the two returned and rented a flat in Bhadrak. Meanwhile, Farzana who had conceived while she was in Jamshedpur delivered a baby boy.

The newborn also failed to mollify Prashant’s family and they refused to accept the two as a married couple. It was then Prashant approached some RSS volunteers to help them out.

These members talked to Prashant’s family and convinced them that there was nothing wrong in accepting the two as Farzana had agreed to convert to Hinduism. After Prashant’s family agreed, these volunteers organised the ceremony and got the two married in Hindu tradition.

PNN