Latur: A 23-year-old woman, who claims to be a fashion designer based in Pune in Maharashtra, has lodged a complaint of rape against a 28-year-old man from Delhi, an official said Tuesday. The alleged incident had occurred February 26 night at a hotel in Pune. The alleged crime was carried after the accused forced the victim to eat sweets laced with drugs, the official said quoting the FIR. Pune Police have also booked three more persons, including two women, for allegedly blackmailing the victim and circulating her objectionable photos and videos. The complainant alleged the accused extorted gold jewellery from her, police said.

As per the FIR, the woman, who hails from Latur, is currently staying in Pune. She is pursuing a computer software course and also working as a fashion designer. All the four accused are residents of Delhi.

The victim came into contact with a man on Instagram in February this year, who introduced her to a woman, the FIR said. The woman, who is also an accused in the case, in turn, introduced the victim to the main accused. She told the victim that he works as a lawyer in the Delhi High Court. The victim later went to Delhi on the invitation of the main accused and the woman for sightseeing, the FIR stated.

However, the victim left Delhi abruptly February 17 after the main accused proposed a marriage.

“Later, the main accused and his friend hired a car to travel to Pune from Delhi to meet the victim. On their request, the victim even arranged for their stay in Kharadi area of the city,” the official said.

On the night of February 26, the main accused forced the complainant to eat some sweets after having dinner at a hotel. When she fell unconscious and raped her, the FIR stated. He later threatened her and also assured marriage. He forced the victim to come to Goa where he raped her again, it said. The accused also took money from her under various pretexts.

The complainant later came to know that the main accused was married with a son.

As per the FIR, the accused sent her objectionable photos and videos to the victim’s family members and friends. It happened when she warned them of filing a police complaint.

Police Inspector Sunil Thopte told this agency over the phone from Pune that they will forward the FIR to senior officers and investigate accordingly. He said police are yet to arrest anybody named in the FIR given the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.