New Delhi: Michael Holding has said legalising ball tampering in the post COVID-19 world is a bit ‘self contradictory’. However, Proteas great Allan Donald is completely on the opposite end of the spectrum on a subject that has divided opinions.

The ICC, during its recent CEC meeting, considered the use of artificial substances on the ball instead of saliva.

“I have read that ICC is contemplating preventing people from using saliva on the ball due to COVID-19. Instead they will be allowed to use foreign substances on the ball to keep the shine. However, the foreign substance has to be used in front of the umpire. I don’t understand the logic behind that,” Holding was quoted as s saying by a cricket-specific website.

ICC stand questioned

Holding questioned the ICC for shifting its stand on the issue by allowing foreign substance instead of saliva or sweat.

“Before they got to that point they said if they restart cricket it has to be played in a bio-secure environment. They were saying cricketers for instance would have to isolate themselves for two weeks. This was to make sure that everything was fine for when they got to the venue. And everyone involved (with the match) will have to do the same thing,” Holding said.

What Holding can’t fathom is that if people quarantine themselves and then start playing, why saliva can’t be used then.

“Now, if you are saying everyone is in the bio-secure environment,” then why should the ICC be worried. “If you are staying in the same hotel, why would be worried about someone’s saliva? That person according to what you are doing should be free of COVID-19,” Holding added.

“Why would you want to play cricket under those circumstances? It’s either safe or it’s not. No guessing, please,” one of the most respected voices in world cricket further stated.

Use of saliva a must says Waqar Younis

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis made it clear that use of saliva is a must. It ‘can’t be done away with’ when competitive cricket resumes.

“As a fast bowler, I reject this because this (using saliva and sweat) is a natural process. A ball exchanges hands all day, you run in, huffing and puffing. You sweat and using saliva is natural rather than on intent. It’s a habit and you just can’t control this aspect,” Waqar pointed out.

The Pakistani great felt that all these kind of ideas show ICC’s desperation to start proceedings.

“I don’t know how this discussion came up but I feel people who want the game to be played are frustrated with the lockdown. They are over-thinking about it. I doubt this new idea of using (artificial) substance instead of saliva is a solution. You can make a bowler use a predefined substance on the ball. However, practically it’s not possible to prevent a bowler using his sweat or saliva,” Pakistan’s current bowling coach said.

Alan Donald supports ICC

Donald, however, is open to the idea. “I absolutely agree with legalising ball-tampering. I said so in an article sometime in the 2000s. It happens anyway, we see guys throwing the ball on the ground. The umpires say to throw it up and it’s pretty obvious what they are doing. It could work if it is well-monitored,” asserted the South African.

PTI