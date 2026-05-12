Dharamsala: Half-centuries from skipper Axar Patel and David Miller powered Delhi Capitals to a thrilling three-wicket win over Punjab Kings and kept their slim playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League Monday.

Sent in to bat, Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh (18) shared 78 runs off 41 balls for the opening wicket for PBKS.

After their departure, Shreyas Iyer (59 not out off 36 balls) and Cooper Connolly (38 off 27) took responsibility to carry the innings forward as PBKS posted 210 for five.

In reply, DC slipped to 74 for four but Axar (56) and Miller (51) resurrected the chase, while Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari completed the task, scoring 216 for seven in 19 overs.

Mitchell Starc (2/57) and Madhav (2/40) picked up two wickets each for DC.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh (2/21), Ben Dwarshuis (1/51) and Marcus Stoinis (1/44) were among the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 210 for 5 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 59 not out, Priyansh Arya 56; Madhav Tiawai 2/40).

Delhi Capitals: 219 for 7 in 19 overs (Axar Patel 56, David Miller 51; Arshdeep Singh 2/21)