Bhubaneswar: In one of the fastest wildlife trials for any STF-investigated cases in Odisha, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate of Rayagada has convicted two wildlife criminals and sentenced them to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs10,000 each.

STF sources in Bhubaneswar Saturday said the two accused Dambarudhar Majhi and Santosh Kumar Nayak were arrested by the STF May 24, 2023 near Siriguda Swargadham Chhaka of Rayagada after three leopard hides were recovered from their possession. They were booked under sections of IPC and the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 for illegal possession of leopard skin.

During investigation, the seized leopard hides were sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for biological chemical examination and opinion was received affirmatively. After a successful investigation, a chargesheet was submitted July 26, 2023 against both the accused persons.

Because of flawless investigation and proper prosecution, the case resulted in a conviction within six months from the date of chargesheet. This is the fastest trial for any STF-investigated cases and also one of the fastest in Odisha. So far, the trial is completed in three STF-investigated wildlife cases and all have resulted in convictions.

PNN