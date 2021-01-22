Cuttack: A woman lodged Friday an FIR at Mahanga police station of Cuttack district alleging that her father-in-law has sexually assaulted her for not being able to conceive. The woman also alleged that the same person was mentally torturing her also on a regular basis. The incident was reported from Itamundali village. The woman’s claim has been supported by her husband who has said that the accused has also assaulted him.

The victim in her FIR mentioned that the accused Choudhury Mahendra Das, also a resident of Itamundali village. is constantly harassing her for not being able to conceive.

In her complaint, the woman said that the accused tried to rape her Friday when her husband was not in the room. Hearing her screams, the husband rushed into the room and saved her. In a fit of anger, Mahendra then assaulted his son.

Following the incident, the couple filed a complaint with the Mahanga police against the accused. They threatened self-immolation if justice was denied to them.

“We have received a complaint from the victims and lodged an FIR against the accused. We are investigating the matter. However, no arrest has been made yet,” said Mahanga Police Station IIC Ranjan Kumar Parida.

