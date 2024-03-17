Mumbai: Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma, have wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’.

The romantic drama has been directed by designer-turned-director Manish Malhotra.

Fatima and Vijay first worked on the long pre-shooting schedule followed by more than two months of shoot for the film.

Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra shared a picture and wrote in the caption: “It’s a WRAP @stage5production production no3 #uljaloolishq Thank You everyone for all your hard work, love and passion, and to each and every technician, actor and crew member a huge thank you for sharing the love and passion we have had for our film. #UlJaloollshq #memoriesforlife.”

Vijay took to the comments and wrote: “Big love to the team and to you Manish. This is so so special.”

The pictures shared by Manish show the chemistry between Fatima and Vijay.

The film boasts an ensemble star-cast, as it also features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi, and others.

The makers will soon announce the release date.

IANS