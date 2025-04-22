New York: FBI Director Kash Patel has assured that “justice will be done” following the arrest of Gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh in the US.

Singh alias Happy Passia alias Jora was arrested in the US April 18 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento.

He is wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab and is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan’s ISI and Khalistani group BKI.

“CAPTURED: HARPREET SINGH, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States. @FBISacramento conducted the investigation, coordinating with our partners locally as well as in India,” Indian-American Patel said in a post on X Monday.

“Excellent work from all, and justice will be done. The FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence — no matter where they are,” the first Indian-American to lead the premier law enforcement agency of the United States said in the post.

Singh is suspected to have collaborated with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

“He had been evading capture by using untraceable burner phones and encrypted applications. This case reinforces the importance of international cooperation in apprehending those who threaten global security,” FBI Sacramento said April 18.

In January, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on gangster Harpreet. He is wanted in a case of a hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh.

He is a native of Ajnala tehsil in Amritsar, Punjab. Singh is an absconder in the case registered October 1, 2024, in connection with the hand grenade attack carried out on a house in Sector 10/D, Chandigarh.

PTI