Goa: FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their opening game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here Wednesday.

Last year’s ISL runners-up were a step ahead of their opponents in all areas of the field and were the better team overall.

New signing Seiminlen Doungel scored on his debut to break the deadlock in the 30th minute. All-time ISL top-scorer Ferran Corominas struck in the 62nd minute and substitute Carlos Pena added a third in the 81st minute to demolish an unimpressive Chennaiyin FC.

The hosts were quick to get on the ball and spray passes around right from the start. However, it was the visitors who first went close when Dragos Firtulescu was fed through on goal in the 12th minute. A last-ditch Seriton Fernandes challenge prevented a catastrophic start for the hosts.

Sergio Lobera’s men soon regained their rhythm to pose a serious threat to the Chennaiyin defence. In the 19th minute, Corominas picked up the ball from midfield and released Seiminlen Doungel into the box. Chennaiyin goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was on to the ball in a flash before Goa’s new signing could pounce and take a shot.

Goa’s intent in the attacking third was rewarded however, soon after. Manvir Singh beat his marker and crossed into the box from the right flank. The striker’s cross took a double deflection off Eli Sabia and Doungel before rolling into the net.

Goa continued to create chances in the second half and soon doubled their lead. Manvir Singh broke away through the middle and found Jackichand Singh to his right. The winger’s low cross into the centre of the box was guided home by Corominas. It was his 35th ISL goal.

Goa’s third goal came when a Brandon free-kick from the left was poked into the net by Carlos Pena at the near post.

PTI