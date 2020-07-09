Paradip: People in the port town of Paradip are in panic and apprehension as it has been the topic of all discussions here that a certain chemical gas is leaking from a plant here.

The discussions gained momentum after a resident of Atharbanki area alleged that he had become ill after inhaling Ammonia gas Wednesday. He complained he was suffering from chest pain and feeling a kind of burning sensation in his eyes and nose.

While the Vishakhapatnam gas leak incident, which claimed eleven lives and turned over 1,000 sick overnight, is still fresh in people’s mind, the word that a certain kind of gas is leaking from a plant is causing fear among the people.

Notably, people had witnessed a thick layer of smoke enveloping Atharbanki July 3. Then it had widely been discussed that the smoke was being released from PPL. At that time, the PPL authorities had refuted the allegations, terming them baseless.

However, the local administration is yet to come with any clarification to allay people’s fear.

PNN