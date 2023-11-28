Mumbai: A woman trainee sailor from Kerala reportedly died by committing suicide, at a women’s hostel in Malvani area of Malad west, a police official said here Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Aparna Nair, 20, was undergoing her navy training at the INS Hamla in Malad, and she may have resorted to the ultimate step owing to personal reasons, said an investigating officer.

Nair had come to Mumbai for the training and was staying at a private hostel with another couple of dozen girls.

Senior Police Inspector, Malvani Police Station Chimaji Adhav said that the police have lodged an accidental death report, and further investigations are on into the motive behind the incident.

According to her roommate who returned to her room around 10:30am Monday, and knocked repeatedly at the door, Nair apparently did not respond. Later, she informed the other girls. Subsequently, the hostel staff broke open the door and found Nair’s body there.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on admission and later the police were summoned for the probe.

IANS