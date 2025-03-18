A 30-year-old teacher and soccer coach at Downers Grove South High School has been charged with multiple felony counts related to the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old student, authorities said Monday.

Christina Formella, of Downers Grove, faces one count of criminal sexual abuse, one count of criminal sexual assault, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from an investigation launched after the teen and his mother reported the alleged misconduct to police Saturday.

Prosecutors said the alleged assault occurred in December 2023, when the student was in a classroom with Formella for a tutoring session before school. The teen’s mother later discovered explicit text messages on his phone, prompting the family to contact authorities.

Formella was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop and appeared in court Monday, where she was granted pre-trial release under strict conditions. She is barred from entering Downers Grove South High School or having any contact with individuals under 18. Formella has also been placed on paid administrative leave by Community High School District 99, according to the Daily Herald.

In a statement Monday night, District 99 School Board President Don Renner expressed the district’s commitment to student safety and cooperation with law enforcement. “We are heartbroken for the victim and for the hundreds of students, staff, and families who trusted this teacher and feel betrayed by this terrible situation,” Renner said during a board meeting.

Formella, who has taught at the school since 2020 and coached boys’ and girls’ soccer since 2021, is scheduled to appear in court again April 14. She obtained her teaching license in 2017.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have urged anyone with additional information to come forward.

PNN