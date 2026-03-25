Beirut: Israeli strikes have killed 1,094 people in Lebanon since war began, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Wednesday.

A total of 22 people had been killed over the past 24 hours.

At least 121 children and 81 women were among the dead in Lebanon, the ministry said.

It said 153 people were also wounded over the past day, raising the total number of injured to 3,119.

Earlier, mourners gathered Wednesday in the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon to bury a paramedic killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Ahmed Ibrahim Deeb was a first responder with the civil defence team affiliated with the Amal Movement, a Shiite political party allied with Hezbollah.

Amal spokesperson Alwan Sharafeddine said he was killed by a strike in his hometown, Shohour, to the east of Tyre, while on a motorcycle heading to his civil defence post for work.

He was buried in a temporary grave because the fighting has made it too risky to hold funerals in some hometowns.

“He was one of the young men from the town who refused to be displaced and insisted on remaining steadfast on their land,” Sharafeddine said.

Lebanon’s health ministry said Wednesday that Israeli strikes have killed 42 paramedics since the resurgence of war between Israel and Hezbollah March 2.