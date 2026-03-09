Hatadihi: A primary school headmaster was reportedly thrashed with shoes by a female teacher following allegations of “indecent behaviour” towards the female colleague in Keonjhar district, sources said Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday at Mithigaon Upper Primary School under this block.

According to witnesses and local officials, the headmaster, identified as Babula Behera, allegedly targeted a female teacher after school hours.

Hatadihi Block Education Officer (BEO) Rajiv Dalei confirmed that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which handles matters of sexual harassment, has been directed to investigate the teacher’s complaint.

“Action has been taken against the headmaster based on the investigation report,” Dalei said, adding that a formal report detailing the disciplinary measures would be released Monday.

The situation reportedly escalated during a community meeting held to discuss the grievance of the woman teacher.

Anam Palata, chairman of the School Management Committee, stated he received reports that Behera had forcibly grabbed the teacher’s hand and tried to pull her inside the office after school hours.

During a meeting attended by committee members and village elders to address the claim, the female teacher reportedly thrashed Behera with a shoe.

Despite the physical confrontation and the BEO’s disciplinary report, sources indicate that the parties involved reached a settlement and decided to resolve the issue.

“Whatever happened has been resolved,” Behera said when asked for comment on the incident and the subsequent allegations.