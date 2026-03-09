Bissamcuttack: Police in Rayagada district have solved the murder of a 7-yearold boy in Chatikana village under Bissamcuttack police limits, arresting the victim’s uncle for the crime.

The accused, identified as Chandan Gantayat alias Bipin, 27, allegedly killed his nephew Rishi Gantayat over family disputes and his addiction to online gaming, police said.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police Swathi S Kumar said the accused had been facing financial problems due to excessive online gaming and had allegedly withdrawn money from his mother’s bank account without her knowledge, leading to frequent quarrels in the family.

Also Read: Woman attempts suicide near Majhighariani shrine

Chandan was reportedly reprimanded by his elder brother Purushottam and other family members near Chatikana UGB Bank March 6.

Humiliated by the incident, he allegedly planned revenge by targeting his brother’s son.

Police said Chandan had bought two sharp knives from a market three days earlier.

On the evening of the incident, he took Rishi to the market on the pretext of buying snacks and later lured him into an under-construction house, where he slit the boy’s throat.

He then stuffed the body into a sack and sent threatening WhatsApp messages to family members to make it appear like a kidnapping.

Police later arrested him and seized the knife, blood-stained clothes and a mobile phone.