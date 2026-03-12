Bhubaneswar: A man allegedly killed his wife, daughter-in-law and granddaughter in Odisha’s Deogarh district, police said Thursday.

The incident took place Wednesday night at Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limit of Deogarh district, they said.

According to the preliminary report, Ramesh Garia (52) had an altercation with his wife, Gul. He attacked his wife, who ran to the room of her daughter-in-law, Lipi Mahakul. Ramesh followed her and assaulted Gul, Lipi and her six-year-old granddaughter. They were bludgeoned to death by a heavy object, Deogarh SP Anik Kumar Mishra said.

“The bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem. The police have launched a manhunt to nab Ramesh Garia,” the SP said.

Ramesh’s son, Dhiren Garia, a driver by profession, was away from home when his father allegedly killed his mother, wife and daughter.

Dhiren, on arrival at home, found the bodies and informed Kundheigola police.

Police said Ramesh fled the village after committing the crime.