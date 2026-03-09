Rayagada: A woman allegedly attempted suicide near the Majhighariani Temple in Rayagada town Saturday by consuming phenyl and setting herself on fire.

The woman has been identified as Shubhadra Majhi of the Indiranagar area in Rayagada.

According to reports, she first consumed phenyl in front of the temple and then attempted to set herself ablaze.

Locals raised an alarm after witnessing the incident.

Temple staff immediately rescued her and admitted her to the district headquarters hospital in critical condition.

Sources said parts of her body sustained burn injuries, and she is currently undergoing treatment.

Majhi works as a data entry operator at the Rayagada Municipality office.

The reason behind the suicide attempt remains unclear.