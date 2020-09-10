Sonepur: At a time when farm activities are peaking up, shortage of urea has played spoilsport for farming in Sonepur, a leading paddy producing district in western Odisha.

It was alleged that fertilizer wholesalers have resorted to hoarding while retailers are taking Rs 200 more than the regular price of the fertilizer packet in Sonepur, Tarabha, Rampur, Dunguripalli and Birmaharajpur areas.

Upset over the severe shortage of fertilizers and black marketing, farmers under the banner of Subarnapur Zilla Krushak Sangathan staged protests outside the Collectorate Wednesday.

Agitating farmers said, “Black marketing of urea has picked up amid a delay in government supply. We are buying urea from black marketeers by paying exorbitant prices.”

They demanded a Vigilance probe into the alleged black-marketing of urea.

Farmers have been trying for several days to get fertilizers, but there’s no stock either in societies or in private shops.

Urea is used for better growth of crops a month after sowing and is usually supplied to farmers through cooperative societies and private dealers. In the district, farmers are now in urgent need of the fertiliser to ensure proper growth of crops at this time.

“Some dealers are forcing farmers to buy urea at a higher price. This is how we are being looted. Why should I pay for something which I don’t want,” farmers lamented.

A delegation of farmers submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor to the Collector.

ADM Delamani Patel and DAO Prashant Kumar Satpathy received the memorandum as the Collector was absent. The DAO said by September 20, farmers will get urea as per their requirement.

PNN