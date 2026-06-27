Dallas: Lionel Messi will start Argentina’s final World Cup group stage match against Jordan on the bench, head coach Lionel Scaloni said Friday.

The reigning champion is already guaranteed top spot in Group J regardless of Saturday’s result at Dallas Stadium, and Scaloni hinted he would use the fixture to give chances to other players.

“So Leo is going to start on the bench, and I’m not trying to skirt the question,” Scaloni was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

“You should know, and I’m answering it because you deserve a sincere answer. Now, as for the formation, I won’t tell you any more on that, and Leo will come in a little bit later. The whole lineup, I’ve got this confirmed, but we’ll announce that tomorrow.”

Messi, who turned 39 on Wednesday, has scored all five of Argentina’s goals this tournament and has shown no sign of a hamstring strain he suffered while playing for Inter Miami in May.

“Those that are playing tomorrow deserve to play, they are part of the team,” Scaloni said.

“All the effort we’ve put in training is because of them. They are making every effort when they’re not playing.”

“The dream as a coach is to have the team perform the same way, independent of the players who comprise the team.”

“If you are wearing the jersey and playing, it doesn’t matter if the game has significance for the points or not. You’re going to do your best to win. Jordan normally play with five defenders, and we’re open to the possibility that, if we’re facing some difficulties, we might have to move slightly differently,” Scaloni said.

Argentina beat Algeria and Austria in its first two games, while Jordan has already been eliminated after losing to Austria and Algeria.