New Delhi: In a big relief to the litigants and lawyers of the state, the Orissa High Court has made functional the e-filing portal developed by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court.

With the commencement of e-filing portal, the litigants and lawyers can now file cases in the High Court from any part of the state or the country by visiting the website of Orissa High Court. The initiative aims to make the filing process easy and accessible especially during Covid times.

The e-filing portal shall remain open 24×7 to enable advocates and litigants to file cases at their own convenience. The link for e-filing has been provided in the website of Orissa High Court that contains all relevant details such as notification, guidelines, user manual as well as video tutorials with respect to use of e-filing portal.

An advocate needs to register his details with the court’s database through a simple process. He/she can go to the link ‘Advocate Details’ on the website of the HC and put the details.

According to the assistant registrar, the status of e-filed cases will be regularly sent via SMS and e-mail to the concerned advocates/parties to keep them updated about the status of their respective cases.

Significantly, the facility of filing cases through e-mail, which was brought into force during the onset of Covid-19, shall continue to remain available to enable advocates to register themselves for using e-filing portal in the meantime. The HC officials said that the e-Sewa Kendra has been established on the High Court premises to assist lawyers and litigants to e-file their cases.

It is to be mentioned here that the e-filing system has been adopted by the Supreme Court and various High Courts and other tribunals across the country so that litigants and lawyers can file cases online.