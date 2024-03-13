Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed rural hospital with 100 beds and state-of-the-art facilities at Kalarabank. The CM also dedicated Kalarabank Smart Village to the people and laid the foundation stone for 19 rural hospitals in different parts of the state. He said the new hospital will give a special identity to the area.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that every person must do something for his village and motherland. The CM thanked MP and KIIT and KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta for his dedication and the work he is doing for the transformation of his village and motherland. Stating that every life is precious, Naveen said the government will further strengthen the health services across the state with the cooperation of private institutions like KIMS to provide better quality health services to the people.

In his speech, Achyuta Samanta said that Odisha is leading the journey of progress in every sphere, from education to health. The chief minister aims to provide urban facilities in every village. Also, Kalarabank Smart Village has all kinds of urban amenities like Primary School, King English Medium School (Residential), Kalrabank High School (Residential), +2 Higher Secondary Schools, Pramod Garden, Public Library, ATM and Locker facilities along with State Bank, dispensary, police station, spiritual centers, community halls, drinking water facilities, temples, roadside bright lights, mission power centers, health insurance and Wi-Fi facilities for the villagers.

Each rural hospital will have 100 beds, while the construction of each hospital will cost about Rs 50 crore. These hospitals will be air-conditioned and state-ofthe-art healthcare facilities will be available there, Samanta said. All KIMS Rural Hospitals will be managed by the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). Cuttack Sadar MLA Chandrasarathi Behera said that due to the vision of Chief Minister, the state has progressed in all sectors like education, health, industry and agriculture.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP