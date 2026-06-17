Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday decided to form a structured engagement mechanism to implement investment proposals from Singapore in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong, at the state secretariat Lok Seva Bhawan.

They discussed the successful implementation of bilateral investment projects in the state.

According to a statement released by the CMO, the meeting has taken steps towards realising the commercial and technological potential between the two countries.

The chief minister said that Singapore’s expertise in urban planning, clean energy, port management, and technology will be of great help towards achieving Odisha’s development goals.

Noting that the state has entered a new phase of growth in the last few years, Majhi said Singapore will play an important role as a natural partner towards achieving the goals of ‘Prosperous Odisha 2036’ and ‘Developed India 2047’.

Majhi assured the visiting Singapore officials that state government will provide full support to the investors from that country though a single-window system and quick decision on investment proposals.

Referring to the visit of Singapore President Dr Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha in January 2025, the CM said it strengthened the cooperation between Odisha and Singapore.

During the Singapore President’s visit, eight important Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed with the state.

Emphasising the immediate implementation of those MoUs, the chief minister suggested forming a Structured Engagement Mechanism for the success of Singapore’s investment and various partnerships in Odisha.

Along with this, he invited a business delegation from Singapore to visit Odisha in the fields of green energy, urban development and skill development, the statement said.

Highlighting the ‘Black Swan Summit’ held in Odisha in February, Majhi said that steps have been taken to empower the youth of Odisha in the fields of Fintech and Insurtech.

He said that with the support of Singapore, the efforts in the fields of Fintech and Insurtech in Odisha will be further strengthened.

The High Commissioner of Singapore congratulated the Chief Minister on the successful completion of two years of his government.

Wong pledged Singapore’s support in Odisha’s development process and said that they will work together in the state’s journey of progress and growth in the coming days.