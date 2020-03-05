BHUBANESWAR: Sparsh, a production house of the state, organised the 3rd edition of a short film festival titled ‘Ignite’ with the theme ‘Values of Gandhi’.

The fest invited films made on the philosophies of Gandhi. “Films from participants made on any values of Mahatma Gandhi would make people aware and conscious about the fact that Gandhiji can still exist in our life,” said one of the organisers.

The award giving ceremony was held at Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry here Wednesday. The jury of the fest included renowned journalists Sampad Mahapatra, Sandeep Sahu and filmmaker Amartya Bhattacharya.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahapatra said, “The theme of IGNITE Film Festival 2020 was based on Gandhiji which was very challenging. To develop a story on current issues like health or environment is easy but to create something out of the past events is quite challenging and I appreciate all the participants for their initiatives in making a film on Gandhiji which is a 100-year-old story.”

Encouraging the participants, filmmaker Amartya Bhattacharya said, “Hats off to IGNITE Film Festival for choosing Gandhiji as the theme which in very fantastic topic. One needs to have courage to choose this topic for developing a film. I appreciate all participants for coming forth with such many stories and supporting this noble cause.”

Congratulating the winners, Sahu said, “Although this year there were few entries in comparison to last year, it was difficult to select best 3 among a handful of films. Yet I congratulate all participants and wish them all the luck.”

Sheikh Gulzar Husain, a young filmmaker dominated the evening by winning the Best Film award for the movie ‘In Memory of Bapu’ and prize money of Rs 20,000.

SangramKeshari, another young filmmaker bagged the 1st runners up award for the film ‘Gandhi AauNahaanti’ and prize money of Rs 10,000.

The movie ‘SwachhaSankalpa’ by Gyanaranjan Sathua won the 2nd runners up award and prize money of Rs 10,000.

