Chennai: The Malayalam film industry plunged into gloom Saturday morning upon learning of the demise of one of India’s greatest filmmakers, Sreenivasan, considered one of the most influential creative voices in the Malayalam film industry.

Well known actor Prithviraj, in his brief but powerful condolence message on Instagram, said, “Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/ director/ actor! Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace legend!”

Actor Dileep was among the first to express grief over the demise of filmmaker Sreenivasan. The actor, who bid farewell to the great writer, rued the fact that Sreeniyettan was no longer there to advise him with love and to argue with him without feeling offended.

Stating that words failed him on getting to know that a person who was so close to his heart was no more, the actor said it was doubtful that there was another who had so excelled so much in his field of work.

“The emptiness in my life and in Malayalam cinema without Sreeniyettan’s presence will be huge. Rest in peace,” the actor wrote in Malayalam on his Instagram page.

shock and grief on learning of the demise of his good friend Sreenivasan, Superstar Rajinikanth Saturday paid a glowing tribute to the great Malayalam actor, director and screenwriter saying he was “an excellent actor and a very good human being”.

Rajinikanth said, “It is shocking to know that my good friend Sreenivasan is no more. He was my classmate in Film Institute. (An) Excellent actor and (a) very good human being. Let his soul rest in peace.”

Tributes and condolence messages have been flowing in from all sections of people, cutting across regions and languages.

Well known singer K S Chithra, on her X timeline, expressed her condolences. She wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear about Sreenivas sir’s passing. I was fortunate enough to sing for so many of his movies. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. #KSChithra #Sreenivasan”

Actor, writer and director Sreenivasan is considered an icon of Malayalam cinema. The well known director, who was known for his acting as much as for his powerful writing, breathed his last at the Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related illness.

Over a remarkable 48-year career, Sreenivasan left an indelible imprint on Malayalam cinema, shaping its storytelling sensibilities with his incisive humour, social satire and deeply human characters.

An actor of rare versatility, he featured in nearly 225 films, excelling both as a comedian and as a leading man, often portraying the flawed everyman with unmatched authenticity.

