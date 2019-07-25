New Delhi: A short film with a voice over by Amitabh Bachchan, performances by Shillong Chamber Choir, songs by Mohit Chauhan, dances, drills and military bands will liven up Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here July 27 on the occasion of 20th anniversary of Kargil war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event that will culminate a series of programmes to commemorate the war and India’s victory.

In the specially made video, Amitabh Bachhan explains all the aspects of the war and India’s response to push back Pakistan army intruders from mountain tops. It talks about the Army’s Operation Vijay, Indian Air Force (IAF) launching ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ and the naval mobilisation ‘Operation Talwar’ in 1999 to corner Pakistan.

The Kargil War lasted between May 3 and July 26. It could have continued had international pressure not forced Pakistan to withdraw its troops. It should be stated here that Pakistan had crossed the LoC in Kargil and other places of the Kashmir which led to the war.

