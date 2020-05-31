Mumbai: Rahul Dholakia has praised the ‘perfectionist’ Taapsee Pannu. The actor is playing the lead role in the movie Shabaash Mithu. It is a biopic on former India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Shooting for Shabaash Mithu however is currently suspended. This is due to the nationwide lockdown. Dholakia is hoping that shooting will resume in June. He informed that Taapsee Pannu is utilising the lockdown period to polishing her cricketing skills.

Cricketer’s role

Taapsee is essaying the role of Mithali in the upcoming film backed by ‘Viacom18 Studios’.

“Taapsee is a perfectionist. She has started training. We have people coaching her. The training process for Taapsee would have started March end of beginning of April. However then the lockdown happened. So everything went for a toss. Taapsee knows the game and she is doing some training herself. We can’t expect someone to go and train her at this time,” Dholakia said.

Shooting affected

Movies such as Parzania and Raees have been made by Dholakia. Shooting and training schedule of Shabaash Mithu has been affected.The coronavirus–induced nationwide lockdown has hampered in making of the film.

“In July the film was supposed to go on floors. Hopefully this year we can start shooting. We had thought of Mumbai and Hyderabad as locations. However, we will have to see which places are now shooting-friendly,” Dholakia informed.

No compromise with the film’s script

However, the delay won’t affect the film’s content, Dholakia asserted.

“We will not compromise on the script and screenplay. The audiences shouldn’t feel cheated. We will do it cleverly. There will not be any compromise at any cost,” stated Dholakia. “In Mithali’s career there have been many ups and downs, all will be portrayed,” he added.

Shabaash Mithu is scheduled for release February 5 next year. However, Dholakia is not certain whether the schedule can be met.

Agencies