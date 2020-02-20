She could have taken her father’s help to launch her in movies. But no, legendary filmmaker Steven Speilberg’s daughter Mikaela (23) has not done that. Instead she has opted to have a career in the adult film industry and has started producing solo videos. Mikaela has revealed this fact during an interview with ‘The Sun’. She has also said that Steven (73) and his wife Kate Capshaw (66) have been very ‘supportive and protective’ regarding her decision.

“I’ve always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before. Not in a predatory way but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that,” Mikaela has been quoted as saying.

“My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I’m not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there’s nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself. I want to be financially stable and so I have chosen this profession,” Mikaela added.

Mikaela also said that she informed her parents regarding her decision over social media platform FaceTime. “They are concerned about my safety which is of prime importance to them. They are intrigued by my decision, but not upset about it,” she informed.

Mikaela had previously posted videos to an adult film website under the name ‘Sugar Star’ but took them down temporarily as she is waiting for her sex worker’s license to be approved by Tennessee’s ‘Sexually Oriented Business Licensing Board’.

The self-proclaimed ‘sexual creature’ has revealed during the interview that she got into the industry because she got ‘tired’ of not being able to ‘capitalize’ her body properly. “I got really tired of not being able to capitalise on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body. And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to satisfy other people but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” said Mikaela. She also announced her solo adult movie career on social media and called ‘safe, sane, consensual’.

Among the most notable hits Speilberg has delivered are Jaws (1975), Empire Of The Sun (1987), Schindler’s List (1993), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Munich (2005), Lincoln (2012), Bridge Of Spies (2015) and The Post (2017).

PNN & Agencies