Mumbai: Days after the untimely demise of Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Mumbai police is investigating the case and so far has recorded the statements of 27 people.

Meanwhile, a detailed report of the late actor has come out. In this report detailed information has been given about his death.

According to the report, no suspected chemical or poison has been found in the actor’s body. After the final postmortem report, it was sent to JJ Hospital for analysis and this report came out Tuesday.

Sushant’s death was followed by a post-mortem at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. After this, it was sent to JJ Hospitals for Organ Viscera Report. In this report, the cause of Sushant’s death was stated to be Asphyxia. That is, death due to the body not getting enough oxygen.

Sushant’s organs were sent to JJ Hospital for a detailed report. This detailed report has revealed that Sushant died due to hanging. His primary postmortem report was conducted under the supervision of three doctors. After this, the police were waiting for the viscera report and now it has also surfaced.

Significantly, Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Mumbai 14 June. Information on why Sushant took this step is not available yet. Initial investigation revealed that Sushant was in depression for several days. Because of which he might have taken this step. However, only speculations are being made about this. The investigation has not been completed yet. In Sushant’s suicide case, the police has taken statements of his family and some people from the industry.

Rumoured girlfriend Rhea was questioned by the police for about 10 hours and the paparazzi even clicked her pictures and videos while she made her way in and out of the police station. A couple of days back, casting director, Shanoo Sharma who primarily works for Yash Raj Films was called in to record her statement as well.

Earlier today, Mumbai police quizzed Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi for seven hours.