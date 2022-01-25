The definition of workspace has changed considerably in the 21st century. The impact of the high cost of realty, technological advancement, and a changed mindset of the millennial workforce has brought a 360-degree change in expectations of office premises.

The western concept of shared or co-working and co-living spaces has geared up in Indian metropolitans and smaller cities. This change is more visible after the pandemic has hit the world economy.

The new generation of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and freelancers are looking for plug-and-play office spaces with complete professional amenities clubbed with the flexibility of office hours. Although many service providers are offering the facilities of co-working and co-living spaces, comparing, finding, and finalizing as per need could be a trying task.

But a browsing platform like CoFynd can be of great help here.

CoFynd is a trailblazing venture from entrepreneur Atul Gupta who experienced the Indian realty sector very closely and has observed the changes in the sector. He decided to use the technology in such a way that it creates a win-win situation for everyone.

He created a browsing platform with technology partner T9L that helps in searching, comparing, and booking co-working, co-living spaces, meeting rooms, conference rooms, and event-specific places in more than 25 cities across India.

It has made finding futuristic workplaces cost-friendly and easy. The company had started by providing coworking services in 3 Indian cities in 2019 and after covering PAN India in co-working and co-living services, now they have already started its off-shore operations in Singapore and soon will expand into more international destinations.

With an easy-to-browse online platform and offline site visit support, CoFynd has created a complete support system for the end-user to finalize the co-working and co-living with ease. At the same time, it has provided an apt platform to the service providers to find the target audience without having the necessity to develop their own system.

It also works as a marketing and brand-building platform for these space providers. The platform showcases a vast variety of coworking and co-living spaces keeping in view the requirements of different segments of users from entrepreneurs to freelancers to students and from individuals to teams.

Adding the browsing facility for co-living spaces has been another plus point of the platform as there is a huge number of young people moving to expensive cities in search of work. Co-living is the concept that has been quickly embraced by these people for the simple fact that it provides the feeling of community living and a sense of safety away from their homes.

Services like CoFynd have been looked at as great help by these millennials. Search-and-book online facility for co-working and co-living is one of the best concoctions that has resulted in quick and attraction of impressive traffic on the website which has made CoFynda popular and preferred browsing platform in its category.