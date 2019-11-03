Mumbai: Body hair has often been associated with masculinity. Be it Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor or Sunny Deol. Remember the 90s? All the superstars back then flaunted their chest hair with pride.

But gone are those chest hair. From Anil Kapoor to current national heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, a lot has changed in between. Most of the current millenial brigade superstars have gone bare body to flaunt their abs, but there are still a few who flaunt their chest hair and still look sexy!

That’s exactly what Kartik Aaryan wants to know. Addressing these changing trends, Kartik Aaryan took the internet by storm and asked men to clear his confusion once and for all. What looks sexier on men- #BodyHairOrBodyBare? He got the debate going on social media with this video.

Everyone goona love the clean look but I don’t know how to tell my boyfriend to go for it. #FindYourSexy — Suparna (@_bongololona_) November 3, 2019

Every sexy is a guy is the one who gonna make a really good and smart conversation. Don’t care about body hair or bare. #FindYourSexy — Anika shah (@AnikaShah_) November 3, 2019

I'm sure clean look is always gives a presentable look is always appreciated..

#FindYourSexy — Priyanka Chaudhary (@PriyankaJatni) November 3, 2019

I’m fine with body hair until the guy is wearing a turtle neck sweater, so that nothing is visible to me. Haha! #FindYourSexy — arpita dhakkad (@Arpita_115) November 3, 2019

think body hair is so macho.I like my man to be all man.” #FindYourSexy — Riya Sharma (@Riya70602) November 3, 2019