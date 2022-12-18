Keonjhar: Establishment of a medical college in Keonjhar gathered pace as state Works, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick visited the district and asked to complete the work of the medical college by January.

The minister on a one-day visit to Keonjhar visited the work sites of medical college and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Bodapalasha and reviewed the projects’ progress. Later, he joined a review meeting with the officials at the Works department Dak Bungalow in Keonjhar and had threadbare discussion with them on the ongoing projects and the problems they are facing in completing the projects, Friday afternoon.

He first reviewed the Telkoi-Bimala road works and later visited the works site of the medical college. There he reviewed works of the laboratory, examination hall of the students, museum, teachers’ common room, mortuary, auditorium, conference hall, academic block, 60-bedded nursing hostel of the under-construction medical college and held discussion with the students and their professors.

Later, he visited the work site of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Bodapalasha and took stock of progress on 200-bedded boy’s hostel building and directed to complete its work soon.

Patana MLA-cum-district planning board chairman Jagannath Nayak, Ghasipura MLA Badri Narayan Patra, zilla parishad member Ashis Chakraborty, chief construction engineer of Works department Achyutananda Das, superintending engineer Santosh Behera were present at the review meeting with the minister.

PNN