Kolkata: An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks during the last assembly poll campaign, a senior officer said Friday.

A person lodged a complaint at the Netaji Nagar Police Station, alleging that Banerjee’s comments at a party programme at the Metro Channel in Kolkata’s Esplanade area March 9 were “capable of promoting enmity between communities”, he said.

The case was initially registered as a “zero FIR”, and later transferred to the Hare Street Police Station as the place where the TMC supremo had allegedly made the comments comes under its jurisdiction, the officer said.

“The complainant alleged that Banerjee’s statements had the potential to disturb peace and adversely affect communal harmony and democratic norms,” he said.

The complaint was received and processed as per procedure, another Kolkata Police officer said.

“We will take appropriate action after scrutiny of the allegations and relevant materials,” he said.

Meanwhile, another police complaint was filed against Banerjee by an advocate, alleging that her recent public remarks critical of constitutional institutions and “linking the Union government to a political killing in Bangladesh” were “prejudicial to the nation’s sovereignty and public order”.

The complaint was filed by advocate Rinku Chatterjee Singh of the Calcutta High Court’s Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench at the Cyber police station in Siliguri, an officer had said.

Singh said that Banerjee had, through “various public speeches, political platforms and media interactions”, allegedly made “provocative and inflammatory statements” against constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission and the armed forces deployed during the assembly elections.

PTI