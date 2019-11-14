New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has decided to file an FIR against its students who allegedly vandalised and defaced the administration block on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said Thursday.

“We have identified the students involved in the vandalism of the administration block and are in the process of filing the FIR against them. A separate internal inquiry will also be taken up against them which will be headed by the Chief Proctor of the university,” the VC told IANS.

He also accused students of beating up female security guards in their quest to vandalise the administration block.

“There were two instances of vandalism in the university, one in the administration block where female security officers were also beaten up by the students, and another incident where the not-yet-inaugurated statue of Swami Vivekananda was vandalised,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor clarified that the FIR being filed relates only to the vandalism of the administrative block and not to the vandalism of the Vivekanand statue as the miscreants in this case are yet to be identified.

“We are yet to ascertain if the vandalism of the Swami Vivekanand statue was done by any of the JNU students, but as soon as we identify the accused in this case, we will file a FIR in this case also,” he said.

After a massive protest Monday that had led to Union Human Resource Development Minister being confined on the university campus for hours, the students of JNU Wednesday had intensified their fight against the varsity administration over a proposed fee hike.

Students painted the entire admin block with graffiti and Wednesday night, defaced the surroundings of a Swami Vivekananda statue that is still to be inaugurated.

(IANS)