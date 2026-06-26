Balangir: A fire broke out at a market complex in Odisha’s Balangir district Friday, causing damage to several shops, including an electric two-wheeler showroom, police said Friday.

Upon receiving information, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the blaze, a senior officer said.

“The fire broke out at the market complex at Gandhinagar Pada in Balangir town early this morning. At least eight shops, including an electric two-wheeler showroom, were affected by the blaze. No loss of life has been reported so far,” he said.

Two fire tenders have been pressed into service, he said.

The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.

However, the exact cause behind the fire will be ascertained after a probe, the official said.